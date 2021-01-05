SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RLH, ALSK, ELY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation for $3.50 per share in cash. If you are a Red Lion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ATN International, Inc. for $3.40 per share in cash. If you are an Alaska Communications shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders. If you are a Callaway shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

