SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HALL CEMI CODX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

Class Period: March 5, 2019 - March 17, 2020

Allegations against HALL include that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

Class Period: March 12, 2020 - June 16, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Chembio's stock price and operated as a fraud or deceit by misrepresenting the efficacy of the Company's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 test. Defendants allegedly achieved this by making false statements about Chembio's DPP COVID-19 test, although they knew or at least recklessly disregarded that there were material performance concerns with the test. When defendants' prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Chembio stock fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of Chembio's stock price.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

Class Period: February 25, 2020 - May 15, 2020

According to the filed complaint, Co-Diagnostics and its directors and officers (including PhD-level scientists who should know better) made continual, knowing, and willful misstatements about the Company's main product, a Covid-19 diagnostic test. These misstatements had the effect of pumping up the price of Co-Diagnostics' stock while Company officers and directors exercised low-priced options and dumped their stock into the market. Co-Diagnostics' fraudulent misstatements displayed a disregard for basic scientific principles and caused investors to lose millions of dollars.

