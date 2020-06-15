SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSX GRPN SRNE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gsx-techedu-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7348&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Allegations against GSX include that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/groupon-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7348&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

Class Period: November 4, 2019 - February 18, 2020

Allegations against GRPN include that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sorrento-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7348&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

Class Period: May 15, 2020 - May 22, 2020

Story continues

Allegations against SRNE include that: (i) the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593899/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-GSX-GRPN-SRNE-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



