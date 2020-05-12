SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GOSS ZM IQ: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2020

Class Period: common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer's documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Class Period: April 18, 2019 to April 6, 2020

Allegations against ZM include that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

Class Period: March 29, 2018 to April 7, 2020

Allegations against IQ include that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

