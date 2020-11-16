SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GOCO FLDM BMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gohealth-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10961&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

The GoHealth lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of GoHealth Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth's July 2020 initial public offering.

Allegations against GOCO include that: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth's efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the initial public offering.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fluidigm-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=10961&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - November 5, 2019

Allegations against FLDM include that: (1) Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10961&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

Class Period: February 28, 2020 - August 18, 2020

Allegations against BMRN include that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus gene therapy, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/616936/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-GOCO-FLDM-BMRN-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



