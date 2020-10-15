SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GLNG BTU TCMD: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

Class Period: April 30, 2020 - September 24, 2020

Allegations against GLNG include that: (1) certain employees, including the Chief Executive Officer of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. f/k/a Golar Power Limited ("Hygo"), had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its initial public offering would be significantly impaired; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2020

Class Period: April 3, 2017 - October 28, 2019

Allegations against BTU include that: (a) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (b) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; (c) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown; (d) the Company's low-cost plan to restart operations at the mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (e) The Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate, would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; and (f) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - June 8, 2020

Allegations against TCMD include that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile's pneumatic compression devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile's claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) Defendants' public statements, including Tactile's year-over-year revenue growth, the purported growth drivers, and the effectiveness of Tactile's internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

