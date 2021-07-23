SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FREQ RLX YMM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/frequency-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=17909&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2021

Class Period: November 16, 2020 - March 22, 2021

Allegations against FREQ include that: the Company's Phase 2a trial results failed to live up to the Company's expectations as the results revealed no discernable difference between FX-322 and the placebo. In spite of the disappointing results, the Company continued to conduct the Phase 2a study while releasing positive statements in earnings calls, press releases, SEC filings, and pharmaceutical presentations about FX-322's potential. These statements materially misled the market and artificially inflated the value of Frequency's common stock.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/rlx-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=17909&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased, or otherwise acquired, RLX American Depository Shares pursuant or traceable to the documents issued in connection with RLX's January 2021 initial public stock offering.

Allegations against RLX include that: the Company's then-existing exposure to China's ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them into line with ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX's reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering materials projected, nor were they indicative of future results. As a result, investors purchased RLX shares at artificially inflated prices.

Story continues

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=17909&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.

Allegations against YMM include that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656763/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-FREQ-RLX-YMM-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



