SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ENDP CODX BKD: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Endo International Plc (ENDP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

Class Period: August 8, 2017 - June 10, 2020

Allegations against ENDP include that: (i) Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis (including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York and the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market) were larger in scope than the Company had represented; (ii) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

Class Period: February 25, 2020 - May 15, 2020

According to the filed complaint, Co-Diagnostics and its directors and officers (including PhD-level scientists who should know better) made continual, knowing, and willful misstatements about the Company's main product, a Covid-19 diagnostic test. These misstatements had the effect of pumping up the price of Co-Diagnostics' stock while Company officers and directors exercised low-priced options and dumped their stock into the market. Co-Diagnostics' fraudulent misstatements displayed a disregard for basic scientific principles and caused investors to lose millions of dollars.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

Class Period: August 10, 2016 - April 29, 2020

Allegations against BKD include that: (i) Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; (iii) as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

