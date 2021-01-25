SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm
BOSTON, MA / ACESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it is investigating Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. (NYSE:DB) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.
On January 24, 2021, Deutsche Bank announced that it had launched an internal investigation relating to engagement with some of its clients. The Financial Times reported that the investigation pertained to whether Deutsche Bank's "staff mis-sold sophisticated investment banking products to clients in breach of EU rules and then colluded with individuals within these companies to share the profits." The Financial Times article further stated that "Deutsche believes that some of its staff knowingly sold inappropriate or unsuitable products to customers who may not have been able to understand and shoulder the risk they were taking," and that this did not involve "looking at a few isolated cases, but at what appears to be a broader pattern of misconduct over several years." On this news, Deutsche Bank shares are down approximately 4% in intraday trading.
If you purchased or acquired shares of Deutsche Bank and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to these investigations, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/db.
