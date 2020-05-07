SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRON NCLH FITB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=6403&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to March 2, 2020

Allegations against CRON include that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=6403&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Class Period: February 20, 2020 to March 12, 2020

Allegations against NCLH include that: (1) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-submission-form?prid=6403&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Class Period: February 26, 2016 to March 6, 2020

Allegations against FITB include that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588903/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-CRON-NCLH-FITB-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



