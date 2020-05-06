SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRON EHTH WORX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=6374&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to March 2, 2020

Allegations against CRON include that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6374&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Class Period: March 19, 2018 to April 7, 2020

The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/scworx-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=6374&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

Class Period: April 13, 2020 to April 17, 2020

Allegations against WORX include that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:



Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588644/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-CRON-EHTH-WORX-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



