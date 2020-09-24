SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COTY NXTC FLDM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/coty-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=9591&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2020

Class Period: October 3, 2016 - May 28, 2020

Allegations against COTY include that: (1) despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions, Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions; (2) as a result, Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics; (3) Coty did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain; (4) as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Coty's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Coty's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nextcure-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=9591&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

The Nextcure lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) securities: (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive; and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to the company's secondary public offering declared effective on November 14, 2019.

Throughout the class period, defendants' statements were materially misleading because the data Defendants possessed on its principle product candidate, NC318, showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses. Had the truth been revealed, the market would have seen that NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types, that the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all), and, as a result, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fluidigm-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=9591&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - November 5, 2019

Allegations against FLDM include that: (1) Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/607759/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-COTY-NXTC-FLDM-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



