SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CCIV QFIN LOTZ: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

Allegations against CCIV include that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Allegations against QFIN include that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

Class Period: December 30, 2020 - May 25, 2021

Allegations against LOTZ include that: (1) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

