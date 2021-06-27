SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CCIV PRVB OCGN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021



Allegations against CCIV include that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2021

Class Period: November 2, 2020 - April 8, 2021



Allegations against PRVB include that: (i) the teplizumab Biologics License Application ("BLA") was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval; (ii) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2021

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - June 10, 2021



Allegations against OCGN include that: (i) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

