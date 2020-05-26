SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BIDU GRPN LOPE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/baidu-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6863&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2020

Class Period: March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Allegations against BIDU include that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/groupon-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6863&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

Class Period: November 4, 2019 - February 18, 2020

Allegations against GRPN include that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6863&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because, following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591372/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-BIDU-GRPN-LOPE-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



