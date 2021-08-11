SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATHA RKT ATVI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/athira-pharma-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18438&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2021
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and/or purchased common stock in or traceable to the Company's registration statement issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering priced at $17.00 per share.

Allegations against ATHA include that: (1) the research conducted by Defendant Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas' scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary in order to make the statements made not misleading.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/rocket-companies-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18438&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021
Class Period: February 25, 2021 - May 5, 2021

Allegations against RKT include that: (a) Rocket's gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (b) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket's Partner Network operating segment; (c) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket's gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (d) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as the Company's gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (e) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket's Company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=18438&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021
Class Period: August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021

Allegations against ATVI include that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment,
discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659289/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-ATHA-RKT-ATVI-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs renege on Dusty Imoo hire, call decision a 'mistake' after Twitter 'likes' surface

    The Maple Leafs have acknowledged a serious error in the hiring of Dusty Imoo after a collection of concerning "likes" were discovered on his Twitter page.

  • Lionel Messi reportedly agrees to deal with Paris Saint-Germain

    Lionel Messi is set to arrive in France on Tuesday.

  • Kirill Kaprizov maximizing leverage vs. Wild with 'tentative' KHL deal

    CSKA Moscow is willing to give Kirill Kaprizov what he wants.

  • Red Wings settle with Jakub Vrana on 3-year deal

    It's believed Vrana filed for $5.7 million while the Red Wings had countered with $3.65 million in preparation for arbitration.

  • Errol Spence Jr. suffers eye injury, Manny Pacquiao gets new opponent for Aug. 21

    Pacquiao will now face WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

  • Canada's women's soccer team wants to see investment in the game

    Members of Canada's women’s soccer team believe their gold medal will inspire future generations of young girls to play the game.

  • Deshaun Watson isn't expected to play in Texans' preseason opener

    Watson's status remains in limbo.

  • Virginia Union University student dies after collapsing during football practice

    VUU is offering counseling to those impacted by Quandarius Wilburn's death.

  • Fantasy Football: Six second-year players to target in drafts

    There will be no sophomore slump here. Check out which youngsters are poised to take the next step in Year 2.

  • Goran Dragić backtracks on 'inappropriate comment' about his future in Toronto

    The veteran guard issued a mea culpa after taking heat for his comments about playing for the Raptors.

  • Report: Multiple teams 'enamoured' with Raptors' Pascal Siakam

    The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.

  • Premier League's biggest summer signings

    For all the talk of tightened purse strings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's biggest clubs have had no problem splashing the cash this summer.

  • What to watch: Premier League streams for week of Aug. 9

    The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?

  • Lionel Messi says he's 'very happy' since arrival to PSG

    PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi said he's been enjoying his time in Paris “since the first minute” after he signed his Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona. Messi spoke Wednesday at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium. “It’s been a very hard move after so many years, it was a difficult change after so much time, but the moment I arrived here I felt very ha

  • Austin Ekeler? AJ Green? 7 spicy fantasy takes on the eve of real preseason action

    Matt Harmon is joined by LaQuan Jones to discuss some injury news and a few wild fantasy takes on Austin Ekeler, AJ Green, Desean Jackson and more.

  • Nola go-ahead hit in 7th, Padres hand Miami 5th loss in row

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over Miami 6-5 Tuesday night and sending the Marlins to their fifth straight loss. Nola had two hits and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games. With the score tied 5-all and Adam Frazier on second base with two outs, Nola hit a sharp single to left field against Richard Bleier (2-2). Mark Melancon got the last out of the eighth, worked around a leadoff double in t

  • Rangers rally twice over Mariners, snap 14-game road skid

    SEATTLE (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit RBI singles in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. The Rangers rallied twice to snap their six-game losing streak, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before a near-disastrous ninth by reliever Spencer Patton. Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bas

  • Giants top Diamondbacks 8-7 for 3rd straight win

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning when first baseman Christian Walker failed to handle Kris Bryant's sharp grounder, and the San Francisco Giants danced on the field celebrating an 8-7 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The Giants won their third straight and fifth in six games, doing it the hard way after going up 5-0 in the fifth. Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead double in the eighth and Buster Posey homered. A

  • Guerrero Jr. helps Blue Jays split doubleheader with Angels

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an early RBI single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night to split an unusual doubleheader. Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBIs to help the Angels win the opener 6-3. Toronto batted last and was the “home” team at Angel Stadium in the first game, a makeup from an April 11 rainout at the Blue Jays’ temporary home field early this season in Dunedin, Florida. In the regularly scheduled ni

  • Dodgers end Phillies' 8-game run with 5-0 victory

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain, and Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak, beating the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday night. Scherzer and Nola combined for 13 strikeouts over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for 1 hour, 44 minutes. Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed. The gripping