SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APPH HYZN ZEV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021

Class Period: May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021

Allegations against APPH include that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021

Class Period: February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021

Allegations against HYZN include that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Lightning Emotors, Inc (NYSE:ZEV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2021

Class Period: May 7, 2021 - August 16, 2021

Allegations against ZEV include that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (ii) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

