SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ANAB HALL CTMX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

Class Period: October 10, 2017 - November 7, 2019

Allegations against ANAB include that: (i) AnaptysBio failed to disseminate important data from the Company's Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients' use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time;and (ii) the Company's statements omitted key information from the Company's Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients' average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company's decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio's lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

Class Period: March 5, 2019 - March 17, 2020

Allegations against HALL include that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

Class Period: May 17, 2018 - May 13, 2020

Allegations against CTMX include that: (i) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (ii) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

