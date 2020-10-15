SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AEP COTY BMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/american-electric-power-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10152&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 24, 2020

Allegations against AEP include that: (1) the Company covertly participated in the "the largest public corruption case in Ohio history"; (2) the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6 ("HB6"), which benefited the Company and its coal-fired generation assets; (3) the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company's involvement; (4) the Company aided in subverting a citizens' ballot initiative to repeal HB6; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements regarding the Company's regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading; 6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny; (7) the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal, and financial harm; (8) the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought brought by HB6; (9) as opposed to the its repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, the Company sought a dirty energy bailout; (10) as opposed to the Company's repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers' interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers' bills; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/coty-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10152&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2020

Class Period: October 3, 2016 - May 28, 2020

Allegations against COTY include that: (1) despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions, Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions; (2) as a result, Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics; (3) Coty did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain; (4) as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Coty's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Coty's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10152&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

Class Period: February 28, 2020 - August 18, 2020

Allegations against BMRN include that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus gene therapy, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues