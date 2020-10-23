SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:RETA) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 15, 2019 and August 7, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 14, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Reata failed to produce MOXIe Part 2 study results sufficient to support marketing approval for omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA from the FDA without additional evidence. It was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA based on the MOXIe Part 2 study alone. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Reata, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/612021/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Reata-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



