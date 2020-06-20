SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Endo International plc and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Endo International plc ("Endo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:ENDP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Endo is the subject of a press release from the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") published on June 10, 2020. According to the DFS, it "has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo International plc and its subsidiaries, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc." The charged on based on an ongoing DFS investigation of companies that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis." According to the release, "The DFS' statement of charges alleges that, like other opioid Manufactures, Endo . . . knowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks"; "misrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation"; and "deployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations." Based on this news, shares of Endo fell sharply, harming investors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

Story continues

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594612/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Endo-International-plc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



