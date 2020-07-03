SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. ("Hallmark Financial" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:HALL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hallmark Financial announced the firing of its independent auditor, BDO, on March 2, 2020. The Company claimed the dismissal was based on a "disagreement" regarding its estimated reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses throughout 2019. The Company disclosed on March 17, 2020, that BDO sent a letter to the SEC claiming that the auditor had expanded the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020, with respect to the matters of disagreement, and that "a substantial portion of the requests had not been received and/or tested prior to our termination." Based on this news, Hallmark Financial's share price fell almost 3% on March 18, 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

Story continues

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596170/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Hallmark-Financial-Services-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



