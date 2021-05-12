SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: Labaton Sucharow Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intrusion Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Intrusion Inc. ("Intrusion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:INTZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 13, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the litigation partner assigned to the matter, David J. Schwartz via email at david@labaton.comor using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476. The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Intrusion's Shield product was not an innovative new offering, but rather the repackaging of an existing technology. The Company lacked patents, certifications, and insurance for Shield, all considered of vital importance in the cybersecurity market. The Company overstated the abilities of the Shield product to product customers from cyberattacks. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Intrusion, investors suffered damages.
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com
SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP
