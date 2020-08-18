SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Airbus SE and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Airbus SE ("Airbus" or "the Company") (OTCPINK:EADSY, EADSF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Media reported on January 31, 2020, that Airbus had reached a deal with U.S., UK, and French prosecutors to settle charges of bribery and export-control violations. The Settlement, including the Company paying approximately $4 billion. The Company also agreed to appoint an external compliance officer for two years to monitor its oversight of defense sales and disclosures.

