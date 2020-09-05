SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eastman Kodak Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Eastman Kodak Company ("Kodak" or "the Company") (NYSE:KODK) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 27, 2020 and August 7, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 13, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kodak failed to disclose that it had granted insiders stocks options worth millions just before the public announcement of a $765 million loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to develop medicines to treat COVID-19, an announcement which the Company knew would immediately increase the value of its shares. Kodak insiders also purchased tens of thousands of shares before the announcement, acting on the news before it went public. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Kodak, investors suffered damages.

