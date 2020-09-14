SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ("Gol" or "the Company") (NYSE:GOL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Gol's auditor, KPMG, expressed serious concerns about the Company's accounting in its 2019 annual report. According to KPMG, the Company lacked "(i) effective policies and procedures related to the identification and disclosure of material uncertainties in the going concern analysis and (ii) effective review of financial statement information, and related presentation and disclosure requirements." Gol fired KPMG on July 23, 2020. Based on this news, shares of Gol fell by 7% on the same day.

