SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against OneSpan Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:OSPN) for violations of the securities laws.

View photos

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. OneSpan admitted on August 11, 2020, that it would fail to file its quarterly report for the period ending June 30, 2020, in a timely manner. The Company also admitted that it had overstated revenues in the past. Based on this news, shares of OneSpan fell by nearly 40% on August 12, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/605636/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-OneSpan-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



