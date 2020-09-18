SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Suncor Energy Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Suncor Energy Inc. ("Suncor" or "the Company") (NYSE:SU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Suncor issues a press release on September 7, 2020, providing an "operational and 2020 guidance update." The Company disclosed that following an August fire at its secondary extraction facility in Fort McMurray, Canada, "initial repairs can allow the mine to operate at full rates, production has been restricted to manage bitumen quality into the upgraders[.]" Based on this news, shares of Suncor fell by nearly 10% on the next day.

