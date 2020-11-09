LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:NVCN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Neovasc filed a comprehensive Q-Sub submission to the FDA for its product Neovasc Reducer on December 20, 2018. On October 28, 2020, the Company announced that the FDA voted that the Reducer is safe when used as intended, but also voted against issuing a reasonable assurance of effectiveness. Based on this news, shares of Neovasc fell sharply, including a drop of more than 17% in intraday trading on October 30, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.comor by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/615407/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Neovasc-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm



