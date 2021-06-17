SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ('PureCycle' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: PCT) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 12, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PureCycle's management team had previously taken six companies public, each of which imploded shortly thereafter. The Company's motivation in going public was to secure tens of millions of dollars and tradeable shares whether the deal was favorable or unfavorable. The Company faced intense competition for feedstock which it misled investors about. The Company's patent did not hold the value it led investors to believe. The Company's pressurized process was not yet functional at production scale, and remained dangerous. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about PureCycle, investors suffered damages.

Story continues

