SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Progenity, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Progenity, Inc. ("Progenity" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PROG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Progenity conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") on June 19, 2020, selling 6.8 million shares at $15.00 per share. The Company issued a press release announcing its second-quarter 2020 financial results on August 13, 2020. In its release, the Company revealed a wide miss on revenue compared to analysts' estimates. According to the Company, "second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors," related to a DOJ and multistate settlement of billing fraud charges and allegations of kickbacks paid to doctors. Based on this news, shares of Progenity fell by nearly 14% on August 14, 2020.

