SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company ("Hamilton Beach" or "the Company") (NYSE:HBB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hamilton Beach announced on May 11, 2020, that it would fail to file its quarterly report for the first quarter 2020 in a timely manner. The Company stated that the delay was caused by "certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary." The Company added that its "Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation," focusing on "the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary." Based on this news, shares of Hamilton Beach fell by almost 9% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





