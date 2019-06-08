Shared promoter for TCR Australia and New Zealand confirmed

As first reported by Motorsport.com, ARG has been working on a plan to promote the category on both sides of the Tasman.

That plan has now come to fruition, ARG inking a multi-year deal with MotorSport NZ to run the new-for-2020 TCR New Zealand series.

According to the announcement, ANZMG will look to hold TCR NZ rounds both as standalone events and on the MotorSport NZ Premier Race Championships bill.

There will also be no clashes between the Aussie and Kiwi series, allowing teams and drivers to compete in both.

"This is a really exciting announcement for the Australian Racing Group and our new subsidiary company ANZ Motorsport Group,” said ARG director Matt Braid.

“Being awarded another series is a huge vote of confidence from WSC and speaks to the successful launch of the TCR Series in Australia and we look forward to ensuring both series are successful, competitive and highly regarded within this region.

“We’ll be able to take our learnings from TCR Australia to TCR New Zealand for the benefit of all local race teams, competitors, fans and the media and develop additional opportunities that overseeing both series allows us to.

“By aligning both TCR Series with no date clashes between the calendars, all TCR competitors in the region will have the opportunity to compete in both the New Zealand and Australia series.

“The ANZ Motorsport Group is currently working with MotorSport NZ and Speed Works Events Ltd to formulate a racing calendar for the 2020 New Zealand motorsport season and is planning to have New Zealand-based resources to manage the category locally.”