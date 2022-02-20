You shared moments of Black joy. Now tell us, what stories should The Star tell?

For Black History Month, we asked you all to share moments of Black joy and you came through.

The story would not have been possible without you. We want to continue to hear from you. What stories do you think deserve to be highlighted and celebrated: the neighborhood staple that makes your community what it is, the school program teaching kids to dream, the new business filling a need, the neighbor on your block with an incredible story, the history more people need to know, or whatever quirky interest catches your eye.

The Kansas City Star closed out 2020 with an apology and a promise to the Black communities throughout our metro to do better — to listen, to pay attention, and to tell the stories of the people who live, work, struggle, and flourish in our city.

Over the course of 2021 we dedicated ourselves to telling the stories of Black-owned book stores, the rise of Black-driven coffee brands, ghost hunters, housing inequalities, the wrongfully convicted, the fight for equitable education, as well as featuring obituaries meant to remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians — and so many others.

But there are countless other stories to tell, and we look forward to continuing to tell them. We at The Star know that our best chance at telling those stories — your stories — is to hear directly from the community.

