How a shared moment from Duke-UNC in the Final Four reminds us of the bigger picture

One of the strongest anecdotes of the North Carolina-Duke men’s basketball rivalry — including the schools’ historic April 2 Final Four meeting — included no audible words. If not for a brief video cutaway to the bowels of the Caesar’s Superdome, this shining moment would have gone unseen.

As Kansas closed its semifinal win over Villanova, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils were shown wearing nearly identical warmup suits while marching side-by-side towards the game court — the sideline of which reads “The road ends here.” This shared journey to a basketball court — a teaching and learning space offering an extension of traditional classrooms — offered a reminder of how both programs’ student-athletes began their Final Four roads, by achieving in high school classrooms.

This reality, more than anything else, underscores the “full circle” experience that gives impressive efficacy to the 31 years binding North Carolina’s and Duke’s last shared Final Four experience (1991) with Saturday’s historic ending.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis scored a game-high 25 points in the Tar Heels’ 1991 national semifinals loss to Kansas. Two days later, Duke defeated the Jayhawks to secure coach Mike Krzyzewski’s first national championship. (That Kansas team was coached by Roy Williams, Davis’ North Carolina predecessor.)

Since then, Krzyzewski surpassed 1,200 career wins and 100 NCAA tournament wins before concluding his career Saturday as Division I college basketball’s winningest coach. Davis, in his first year leading his alma mater, could become the first coach to complete a regular season and postseason and lead his school to a national championship in his first season.

It’s all academic

Krzyzewski’s first national championship was enhanced by a freshman — Grant Hill — who started 31 of the team’s 39 games. Hill, a television broadcaster for Saturday’s Tar Heels-Blue Devils classic, was valedictorian of South Lakes High School’s (Reston, VA) graduating class of 1990. Hill was one of two Blue Devils freshman valedictorians on that team. The other was Antonio Lang, a LeFlore High School (Mobile, AL) graduate.

Story continues

Grant Hill played in three national championship games at Duke, winning two and losing the final one to Arkansas as a senior in 1994.

Davis’ first national final berth has been supported by freshman Dontrez Styles, who scored 15 points among North Carolina’s first- and second-round wins over Marquette and 2021 national champion Baylor, respectively. Styles, a four-year honor roll student at Kinston High School, became the school’s first graduate to play game minutes in the Final Four since the school moved to 2601 North Queen Street in 1979.

Of note: Kinstonian Cedric Maxwell played for UNC-Charlotte in the 1977 Final Four, two years before the high school relocated to its present spot. Kinstonians Jerry Stackhouse and Charlie McNairy were members of the Vikings’ 1992 N.C. 4A state runner-up and Tar Heels’ 1995 Final Four teams. Stackhouse graduated from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, VA. McNairy did not play game minutes in North Carolina’s national semifinal loss to Arkansas.

All in the family

There, too, is North Carolina sophomore Rob Landry, a N.C. School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) graduate who earned a perfect ACT (American College Test) score. Landry has a familial Tar Heels basketball connection to college planning in Greensboro during the 1991 Final Four.

Pearce Landry, Rob’s father, was a senior guard at Page High School of Greensboro. Page — coached by Eugene “Mac” Morris, after whom the school’s gymnasium is named — secured a historic double state championship during Landry’s junior year. The 4A Pirates became the first N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) member school to win an athletic state championship and the state’s Team Scholar-Athlete Award for earning the highest unweighted team grade point average among all basketball teams.

Charlotte Christian’s Kayle Mason, center/left, out runs Greensboro Day School’s Pearce Landry, right, to the ball during first half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.

Pearce Landry, who had several Division I basketball scholarship offers but not one from North Carolina as a senior, accepted a prestigious Morehead (now Morehead-Cain) scholarship to attend North Carolina. The elder Landry was a member of the Tar Heels’ 1993 national championship team and captained the 1995 Final Four team. Pearce Landry II — Rob’s brother and Pearce’s older son — earned a Morehead-Cain Scholarship and played for the Tar Heels’ JV team. Now, father Pearce and son Rob have been part of the Final Four.

A family connection enables Krzyzewski to depart New Orleans a winner, too. Michael Savarino – Krzyzewski’s grandson and a Duke junior guard who graduated from Durham Academy – received the Elite 90 Award. This distinction is bestowed upon the Final Four’s participating student-athlete with the highest overall grade point average.

Savarino was born March 26, 2001 — two days after the Blue Devils qualified for the Final Four en route to Krzyzewski’s and the program’s third national championship.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sends his grandson Michael Savarino (30) into the game as he pulls his starters during the closing minutes of play as Virginia Tech takes a commanding lead to clinch the ACC Tournament Championship on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

*****

Saturday’s side-by-side pregame march to the court transcended the game’s outcome. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils — together — have lived classroom lessons reaffirming prevailing values of family commitments and academic excellence.

Yesterday, today, and 31 years from now — like 1991 to 2022 — may the Tar Heels’ and Blue Devils’ respectful rivalry affirm all participating student-athletes like, the NCHSAA and NCAA.

May “a memory forever” (NCHSAA) lead to “one shining moment” (NCAA) time and again.