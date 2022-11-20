Share the Season kicks off a new year of helping people weather hardships

Clara is a single mother raising two children without support, financial or otherwise, from her children’s father.

In late August, just as the new school year was about to begin, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. The tumor was fast-growing and required immediate treatment. Before the surgeon could attempt to remove it, they needed to halt its growth.

Her doctor prescribed a series cancer-fighting drugs that were injected three times a week for twelve weeks, and then every two weeks thereafter for another eight weeks before surgery. After surgery, she was facing radiation treatment.

In the course of treatment, Clara started to feel the negative effects. She lost work and got behind on her bills.

While she was granted medical leave from her sales position and assured her job would still be available when she was strong enough to return, the leave did not offer any benefits. She did not qualify for Social Security Income, disability, unemployment or the Family and Medical Leave Act.

She had exhausted her savings and the government’s stimulus funds and was becoming concerned about her children’s quality of life.

To get some assistance, her cancer treatment center referred her to Share the Season.

The Share the Season program, now in its 23rd year, is a partnership of The Wichita Eagle and The Salvation Army, who are joined this year by NonprofitGO and Intrust Bank.

Share the Season is designed to provide financial relief to families and adults who are facing unforeseen hardships. Each family receives one-time help in paying expenses, such as medical bills and utilities. Since its inception the program has helped around 4,000 families through community contributions.

The Salvation Army provides case management by meeting with people, reviewing their financial situation and trying to find the help they need. The Eagle publishes stories about recipients and spreads awareness of the program. NonprofitGO and Intrust Bank manage the financial component of the program.

Story continues

A team of people at The Salvation Army interviews those who are seeking help. Criteria for assistance include people who are working and affected by an unforeseen life event that causes a financial hardship. The program can assist with utility bills, car payments, insurance, medical bills and other expenses.

In her application, Clara said that she wanted to make sure her children “are living a normal December, just like they have every other year.

“I don’t want any more sadness and stress in their little minds, especially in such a happy loving time of year. Anything at this point would help. Thanks, and God bless.”

After the review of her application, Share the Season’s assistance began immediately. Clara’s caseworker contacted utility companies and paid Clara’s utility balances — and was able to cover her upcoming mortgage payment — allowing her to focus on her health and her children’s well-being.

HOW TO GET HELP

To apply for assistance, visit www.sharetheseason.org or The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is noon, January 15, 2023. For more information, call 316-263-2769.

HOW TO GIVE HELP

Send contributions to The Salvation Army, Share the Season, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, visit www.sharetheseason.org. If you have any questions about donating, call 316-425-6156.