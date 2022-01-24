Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

2,336,606

325.36

760,230,696

17 January 2022

10,000

405.70

4,056,961

18 January 2022

10,752

402.86

4,331,559

19 January 2022

11,014

397.00

4,372,603

20 January 2022

10,985

394.88

4,337,806

21 January 2022

6,000

388.85

2,333,110

Accumulated under the programme

2,385,357

326.85

779,662,736

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,977,430 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.86% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

