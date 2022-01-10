Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
2,250,356
323.50
727,989,276
3 January 2022
7,500
342.06
2,565,443
4 January 2022
7,500
352.55
2,644,118
5 January 2022
7,500
360.87
2,706,543
6 January 2022
7,500
360.68
2,705,119
7 January 2022
7,500
364.40
2,733,018
Accumulated under the programme
2,287,856
324.03
741,343,517
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,879,929 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.73% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment