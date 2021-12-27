Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

1,976,243

322.46

637,262,670

20 December 2021

37,191

319.44

11,880,434

21 December 2021

35,000

322.10

11,273,602

22 December 2021

35,000

326.15

11,415,278

23 December 2021

26,656

330.91

8,820,830

Accumulated under the programme

2,110,090

322.57

680,652,814

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,702,163 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.48% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

