The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

2,071,219

290.66

602,010,670

16 August 2021

13,136

325.97

4,281,973

17 August 2021

14,500

307.57

4,459,758

18 August 2021

52,800

288.96

15,256,972

19 August 2021

63,800

281.23

17,942,755

20 August 2021

70,130

279.44

19,597,015

Accumulated under the programme

2,285,585

290.32

663,549,143

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,285,585 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.15% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

