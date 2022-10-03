Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 30 September 2022

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 03 October 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 30 September 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 52,000 shares in the period from 26 September 2022 to 30 September 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

Mon 26 September 2022

10,900

34.54

34.00

34.90

376,467.47

Tue 27 September 2022

9,000

34.19

33.80

34.82

307,687.50

Wed 28 September 2022

11,100

33.26

32.76

33.58

369,237.06

Thu 29 September 2022

11,000

33.21

32.88

33.50

365,301.20

Fri 30 September 2022

10,000

33.34

32.96

33.94

333,373.00

TOTAL
(period concerned)

52,000

33.69

32.76

34.90

1,752,066.23

TOTAL (overall repurchase program)

590,938

34.79

31.68

38.62

20,557,925.52

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 590,938 of its own shares, or 0.75% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 34.79 euros per share and for a total amount of 20,557,926 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 41.12% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
28 October 2022         Annual General Meeting
27 January 2023         Interim financial report (1H)
1 September 2023         Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

