Share your reaction on the Belarus election result

Protests have broken out in Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years, claimed he had won a landslide victory in an election marred by accusations of vote-rigging.

In clashes that took place on Sunday, riot police used rubber bullets, flash grenades, teargas and a water cannon to quash protests.

Whether you live, work in Belarus or are an expat, we would like to hear your reaction to the election result. How do you feel about the result? Do you have any concerns? Are you taking part in protests?

