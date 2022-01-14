Share your memories of AC Snow and his work at The News & Observer

Jessica Banov
·1 min read

Beloved reporter, editor and columnist A.C. Snow died Friday, Jan. 14, at the age of 97.

He leaves behind a storied journalism career that lasted 70 years and earned him a spot in the N.C. Media & Journalism Hall of Fame and the Raleigh Hall of Fame.

Over time, he built a fanbase of readers, who enjoyed conversing with Snow over his columns and what he wrote.

And when he retired in 2020, he was overwhelmed by the readers who reached out to him to thank him for his work.

“Now will you answer the flow of reader responses,” he emailed The News & Observer.

The News & Observer is collecting readers’ stories and memories of A.C. Snow. What do you remember most about A.C. Snow’s stories? Were there any Snow-isms that stick out?

Email featureseds@newsobserver.com your memories along with your name, hometown and whether we have permission to publish your entry.

