Share this: Facebook goes on social media offensive to encourage users get flu shots, vaccines

Facebook is injecting itself into the public health debate by encouraging flu shots and banning anti-vaccination advertisements. But the social network may not be going far enough, some say, because non-paid anti-vaccination posts are still allowed.

In a post Tuesday, Facebook said it would begin a flu shot campaign this week with a tool to find where to get a shot. Other features: News feed items and shareable flu reminders.

"Public health officials recommend that most people get a flu shot every year. This year, they think it is especially important to minimize the risk of concurrent flu and COVID-19," said Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook's head of health, and Rob Leathern, director of product management.

Facebook will also globally begin rejecting ads discouraging people from getting a vaccine and work with health groups to increase immunization rates, the network said. "Our goal is to help messages about the safety and efficacy of vaccines reach a broad group of people, while prohibiting ads with misinformation that could harm public health efforts," the authors said.

The move comes amid the pausing of two vaccine trials – one by Johnson & Johnson on Monday, and another last month by AstraZeneca – and Eli Lilly on Tuesday pausing its trial of a antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients over safety concerns.

Vaccines and health misinformation has become a hot-button issue. Two-thirds of U.S. voters in a recent poll said they would not try to get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it becomes available, and about 25% said they don't want at all.

Facebook does not allow ads about vaccine hoaxes identified by groups such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. "Now, if an ad explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine, we’ll reject it," said the officials at Facebook, which plans to begin enforcing the campaign over the next few days.

The site will allow ads “advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines” such as a COVID-19 vaccine. Such ads must be approved by Facebook as political advertisements and include a “paid for by” label.

But some argue that Facebook's offensive does not go far enough.

Facebook is addressing the anti-vaxxers of 2014 and 2015 and not the anti-vaxxers of 2020, said David Broniatowski, an associate professor at George Washington University’s school of engineering and applied science who has published several studies on vaccine misinformation.

Broniatowski published a study in 2019 that found that the majority of anti-vaccine misinformation being pushed in advertisements on Facebook were coming from two groups, including one led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a California-based organization called Stop Mandatory Vaccination.

“Facebook by banning anti-vaccine ads is probably not banning more than half of the ads,” he said. “I understand where they are coming from that they want to promote civil engagement but at the same time, if their intention is to reduce the amount of anti-vaccine misinformation, they are not addressing the largest source of that misinformation.”

Misinformation itself needs more attention, said Joe Smyser, CEO of the Public Good Projects, non-profit public health group, which earlier this year started Stronger, a national advocacy campaign against misinformation and for vaccines. "Ads are important, but they’re not the most important in terms of how misinformation spreads," he said in a statement sent to USA TODAY.

"The amount of vaccine-related misinformation has more than doubled since the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of which is driven by readily identifiable accounts that rely on shares and page suggestions," Smyser said. "90% of people in the U.S. believe in science, medicine, and vaccines, but misinformation sows doubt and turns hesitancy into opposition."

Facebook recently removed posts considered misleading by President Trump about the flu and COVID-19 and has recently said it has bolstered efforts to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and remove ads making false claims about voting by mail or other methods of voting.

