The UK government has launched a long-awaited consultation into regulation of the booming buy now, pay later sector.

We would like to speak to people about their experiences with buy now, pay later (BNPL). How do you use it – what products do you mainly use it for? Do you ever use it for essential goods?

How easy or difficult do you find it to keep up with repayments? Do you have any concerns?

