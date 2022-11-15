Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 45
Company announcement no. 43
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 45, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,865,500
155,254,872
07 Novemberr 2022
10,000
96.49
964,900
08 November 2022
10,000
97.18
971,800
09 November 2022
10,000
97.08
970,800
10 November 2022
10,000
96.98
969,800
11 November 2022
11,000
97.86
1,076,460
Total week 45
51,000
4,953,760
Total accumulated
1,916,500
160,208,632
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,078,236 treasury shares, equal to 1.69 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
