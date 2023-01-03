Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 52

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 01

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 52, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,222,500 191,158,312 26 December 2023 - - - 27 December 2023 10,000 107.19 1,071,900 28 December 2023 10,000 107.47 1,074,700 29 December 2023 10,000 107.72 1,077,200 30 December 2023 10,000 106.89 1,068,900 Total week 52 40,000 4.292.700 Total accumulated 2,262,500 195,451,012

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.314.936 treasury shares, equal to 1.88 % of the Bank’s share capital.



Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.



Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment



