Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 09

·1 min read
In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 09, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from
from last announcement

103,000

 

12,657,780

27 February 2023

9,000

131.28

1,181,520

28 February 2023

9,000

131.05

1,179,450

01 March 2023

9,000

129.58

1,166,220

02  March 2023

10,000

129.44

1,294,400

03  March p2023

10,000

129.91

1,299,100

Total week 09

 47,000

 6,120,690

Total accumulated

 150,000

 18,778,470

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,765,624
treasury shares, equal to 2,25 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236,

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations




