Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 09
In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 09, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
103,000
12,657,780
27 February 2023
9,000
131.28
1,181,520
28 February 2023
9,000
131.05
1,179,450
01 March 2023
9,000
129.58
1,166,220
02 March 2023
10,000
129.44
1,294,400
03 March p2023
10,000
129.91
1,299,100
Total week 09
47,000
6,120,690
Total accumulated
150,000
18,778,470
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,765,624
treasury shares, equal to 2,25 % of the Bank’s share capital,
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236,
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
