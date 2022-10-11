Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 40
Company announcement no. 35
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 40, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,527,000
125,393,652
03 October 2022
23,000
81.66
1,878,180
04 October 2022
22,000
85.69
1,885,180
05 October 2022
19,000
85.76
1,629,440
06 October 2022
19,000
84.94
1,613,860
07 October 2022
18,000
85.04
1,530,720
Total week 40
101,000
8,537,380
Total accumulated
1,628,000
133,931,032
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.719.771 treasury shares, equal to 1,40 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
