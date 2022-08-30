Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 34
Company announcement no. 26
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 34, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
957,000
76.046.812
22 August 2022
17,000
86,30
1,467,100
23 August 2022
17,000
86,13
1,464,210
24 August 2022
18,000
85,52
1,539,360
25 August 2022
17,000
85,98
1,461,660
26 August 2022
16,000
86,10
1,377,600
Total week 34
85,000
7,309,930
Total accumulated
1,042,000
83,356,742
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.230.629 treasury shares, equal to 1,00 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment